TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-272115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Isolated showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-272115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers in the evening,

then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-272115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Breezy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ063-069-070-272115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-272115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ270-272115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

155 AM MDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

becoming northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ271-272115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022 /155 AM MDT Thu Oct 27 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ272-272115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ273-272115-

Eastern Culberson County-

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

CDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ274-272115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ075-272115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ082-272115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ278-272115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ277-272115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ276-272115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ275-272115-

Chinati Mountains-

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ279-272115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-272115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ280-272115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ281-272115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

255 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

