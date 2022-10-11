TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

147 AM MDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

147 AM MDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022 /147 AM MDT Tue Oct 11 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Culberson County-

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Chinati Mountains-

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

247 AM CDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

