TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022

179 FPUS54 KMAF 250846

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-252145-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-252145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ282-252145-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs 97 to 103. Chance of rain 20

percent.

TXZ047-048-051>053-252145-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ075-252145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-252145-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ281-252145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-252145-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-252145-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-252145-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 /246 AM MDT Sat Jun 25 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ279-252145-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ273-252145-

Eastern Culberson County-

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10

to 20 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Windy with

lows in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-252145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-252145-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-252145-

Chinati Mountains-

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ272-252145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-252145-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-252145-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ271-252145-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

346 AM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 /246 AM MDT Sat Jun 25 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming east 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy with lows in the lower 60s. East winds

30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

30 to 40 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-252145-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

246 AM MDT Sat Jun 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

20 to 30 mph, increasing to northeast 35 to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

