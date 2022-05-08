TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

216 FPUS54 KMAF 080737

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-082115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-082115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and

not as warm. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ282-082115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with

highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-082115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ051-082115-

Martin-

Including the city of Stanton

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid

with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ075-082115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and

more humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-082115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ281-082115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-082115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with

lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-082115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-082115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022 /137 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ279-082115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ273-082115-

Eastern Culberson County-

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to southwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ276-082115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-082115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-082115-

Chinati Mountains-

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-082115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ280-082115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ277-082115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ271-082115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

237 AM CDT Sun May 8 2022 /137 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 60. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows around 60. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ270-082115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

137 AM MDT Sun May 8 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

