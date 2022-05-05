TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

598 FPUS54 KMAF 050838

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-052115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-052115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

NMZ033-034-052115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

238 AM MDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-052115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

238 AM MDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ271-052115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022 /238 AM MDT Thu May 5 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-052115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ273-052115-

Eastern Culberson County-

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-052115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 101. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ075-052115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-052115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-052115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ277-052115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ276-052115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ275-052115-

Chinati Mountains-

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-052115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-052115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 96 to 104.

$$

TXZ280-052115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ281-052115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

338 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

