TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

_____

880 FPUS54 KMAF 290845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-292115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-292115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-292115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-292115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-292115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-292115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-292115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ274-292115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-292115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022 /245 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ279-292115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ273-292115-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ276-292115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ278-292115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-292115-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ272-292115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-292115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-292115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ271-292115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022 /245 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-292115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

44

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather