TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ 446 FPUS54 KMAF 200854 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-202230- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-202230- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-202230- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NMZ033-034-202230- Central Lea County-Southern Lea County- Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal 254 AM MDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ270-202230- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 254 AM MDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 35 to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ271-202230- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 \/254 AM MDT Wed Apr 20 2022\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT \/8 AM MDT\/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT \/8 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ272-202230- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ273-202230- Eastern Culberson County- 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 90. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ274-202230- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ075-202230- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 90. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ082-202230- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ278-202230- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ277-202230- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ276-202230- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ275-202230- Chinati Mountains- 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ279-202230- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ282-202230- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ280-202230- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ281-202230- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 354 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather