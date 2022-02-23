TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

502 FPUS54 KMAF 230856

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-232215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-050-232215-

Gaines-Andrews-

Including the cities of Seminole and Andrews

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 30. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ046-051-232215-

Dawson-Martin-

Including the cities of Lamesa and Stanton

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-232215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with areas of freezing drizzle

this morning, then patchy freezing drizzle this afternoon. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Much colder with highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sleet with patchy freezing

drizzle in the evening, then a chance of sleet with areas of

freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet with patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ033-034-232215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

156 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ069-232215-

Upton-

Including the cities of McCamey and Rankin

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ063-070-232215-

Glasscock-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...A slight chance of sleet this morning. Mostly cloudy

with patchy freezing drizzle. Much colder with highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Patchy

freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-232215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ270-232215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

156 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 40 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-232215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022 /156 AM MST Wed Feb 23 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 50. West winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-232215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-232215-

Eastern Culberson County-

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-232215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ075-232215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ082-232215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with patchy drizzle and freezing

drizzle in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ278-232215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-232215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-232215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-232215-

Chinati Mountains-

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-232215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ282-232215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ280-232215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-232215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

256 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

