Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

NMZ029-033-034-202230-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

154 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 14 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-202230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle with a slight chance of

sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-202230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of freezing drizzle.

A slight chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ061-062-068-202230-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with highs near

40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-202230-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with a

slight chance of sleet in the morning. Brisk and much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle with

a slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ059-060-067-202230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ075-202230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ082-202230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ274-202230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ273-202230-

Eastern Culberson County-

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ271-202230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 /154 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to

50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ270-202230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

154 AM MST Sun Feb 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ272-202230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-202230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ277-202230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ276-202230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-202230-

Chinati Mountains-

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-202230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ282-202230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-202230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Very

windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-202230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

254 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

