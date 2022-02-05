TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-052245-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-052245-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-052245-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-052245-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ075-052245-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ063-068>070-052245-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ281-052245-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-052245-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-052245-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-052245-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 /245 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-052245-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-052245-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-052245-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ278-052245-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ275-052245-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-052245-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 21. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ280-052245-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-052245-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ271-052245-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CST Sat Feb 5 2022 /245 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ270-052245-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph

this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

