TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

003 FPUS54 KMAF 250851

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-252215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet. A chance of

freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then

intermittent freezing drizzle with a chance of freezing rain in

the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-252215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent freezing drizzle or a slight chance of rain or

freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with intermittent freezing drizzle, a chance

of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much colder with

highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-252215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain or freezing rain with patchy freezing

drizzle after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with intermittent freezing drizzle, a chance

of sleet and snow. A slight chance of rain or freezing rain in

the morning, then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NMZ033-034-252215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

151 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

intermittent freezing drizzle or a slight chance of rain or

freezing rain after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with intermittent freezing drizzle, a

chance of snow and sleet or rain. A chance of freezing rain.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-252215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

151 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing

rain or patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle with a slight chance of

sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ271-252215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 /151 AM MST Tue Jan 25 2022/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing

rain or patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Breezy, cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-252215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

freezing rain or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ273-252215-

Eastern Culberson County-

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or freezing

rain with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. A chance

of rain or freezing rain, mainly in the morning. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-252215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain

with patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then intermittent

freezing drizzle or a slight chance of rain or freezing rain and

sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ075-252215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain or freezing rain with patchy freezing drizzle in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-252215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-252215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or patchy

freezing drizzle. A slight chance of freezing rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ277-252215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain or freezing

rain or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then intermittent

freezing drizzle with a slight chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ276-252215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain with patchy

freezing drizzle in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-252215-

Chinati Mountains-

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-252215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

freezing rain with patchy freezing drizzle. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-252215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ280-252215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-252215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

251 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

