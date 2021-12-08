TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021

_____

008 FPUS54 KMAF 080834

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-082230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-082230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-082230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-082230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

134 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ270-082230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

134 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Very windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph with

gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Strong winds with

lows in the upper 30s. West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to

70 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts

up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-082230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 /134 AM MST Wed Dec 8 2021/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/ THURSDAY

TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ FRIDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Strong winds with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds 40 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Strong winds with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 40 to 50

mph. Gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ272-082230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Very windy with lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much colder with

lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ273-082230-

Eastern Culberson County-

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ274-082230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ075-082230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-082230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ278-082230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-082230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-082230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ275-082230-

Chinati Mountains-

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-082230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-082230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ280-082230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ281-082230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

234 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather