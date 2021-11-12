TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

TXZ061-062-122215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-122215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-122215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

NMZ033-034-122215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

157 AM MST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ270-122215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

157 AM MST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ271-122215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

157 AM MST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-122215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ273-122215-

Eastern Culberson County-

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ274-122215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ075-122215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ082-122215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ278-122215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid

60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ277-122215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-122215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-122215-

Chinati Mountains-

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-122215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ282-122215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ280-122215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ281-122215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

257 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

