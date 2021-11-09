TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

735 FPUS54 KMAF 090908

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-092215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-092215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-092215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NMZ033-034-092215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

208 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-092215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

208 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ271-092215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

208 AM MST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-092215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ273-092215-

Eastern Culberson County-

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-092215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-092215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ082-092215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ278-092215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ277-092215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-092215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ275-092215-

Chinati Mountains-

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-092215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-092215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-092215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-092215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

308 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather