TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

_____

708 FPUS54 KMAF 190709

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-192115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-192115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ282-192115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-192115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ075-192115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-192115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ281-192115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-192115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ274-192115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-192115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021 /109 AM MDT Thu Aug 19 2021/

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-192115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ273-192115-

Eastern Culberson County-

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ276-192115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ278-192115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-192115-

Chinati Mountains-

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ272-192115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-192115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-192115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

209 AM CDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ271-192115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

109 AM MDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-192115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

109 AM MDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather