TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 12, 2021 _____ 021 FPUS54 KMAF 130845 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-132115- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ082-132115- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ282-132115- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ047-048-051>053-132115- Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring, and Colorado City 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ075-132115- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ063-068>070-132115- Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ281-132115- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ059-060-067-132115- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ274-132115- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-132115- Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines- Dawson-Andrews- Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal, Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 \/245 AM MDT Fri Aug 13 2021\/ .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ279-132115- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ273-132115- Eastern Culberson County- 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ276-132115- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ278-132115- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ275-132115- Chinati Mountains- 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ272-132115- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ280-132115- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ277-132115- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 345 AM CDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ271-132115- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 245 AM MDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ270-132115- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 245 AM MDT Fri Aug 13 2021 .TODAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ 44 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather