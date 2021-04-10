TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-102115-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

116 AM MDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-102115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-102115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ061-062-068-102115-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-069-070-102115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-102115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-102115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-102115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ274-102115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ273-102115-

Eastern Culberson County-

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and

not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-102115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

116 AM MDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ270-102115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

116 AM MDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-102115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ278-102115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-102115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ276-102115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ275-102115-

Chinati Mountains-

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ279-102115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ282-102115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ280-102115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ281-102115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

216 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

