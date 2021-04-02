TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

230 FPUS54 KMAF 020837

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-022130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-022130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-022130-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

237 AM MDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-022130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

237 AM MDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ271-022130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

237 AM MDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ272-022130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-022130-

Eastern Culberson County-

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ274-022130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-022130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-022130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-022130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-022130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ276-022130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ275-022130-

Chinati Mountains-

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ279-022130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-022130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-022130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ281-022130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

337 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather