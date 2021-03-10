TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

632 FPUS54 KMAF 100953

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NMZ033-034-102230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

253 AM MST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-102230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

253 AM MST Wed Mar 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 35 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-102230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

253 AM MST Wed Mar 10 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 45 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-102230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ273-102230-

Eastern Culberson County-

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-102230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as warm with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows around

40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ075-102230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ082-102230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ278-102230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ277-102230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ276-102230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as warm with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ275-102230-

Chinati Mountains-

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ279-102230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ282-102230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ280-102230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-102230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

353 AM CST Wed Mar 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

