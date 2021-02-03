TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

_____

707 FPUS54 KMAF 030908

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-032245-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-032245-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-032245-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NMZ033-034-032245-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

208 AM MST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ270-032245-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

208 AM MST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ271-032245-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

208 AM MST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 50. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-032245-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-032245-

Eastern Culberson County-

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-032245-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-032245-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-032245-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-032245-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs around 70.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-032245-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ276-032245-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ275-032245-

Chinati Mountains-

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ279-032245-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ282-032245-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ280-032245-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ281-032245-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

308 AM CST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather