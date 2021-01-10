TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

_____

368 FPUS54 KMAF 100849

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Additional snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-102230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

6 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-102230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-102230-

Glasscock-

Including the city of Garden City

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to

5 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-102230-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ270-102230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

149 AM MST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Much

colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ271-102230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

149 AM MST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Brisk,

cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-102230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 17 to 23. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-102230-

Eastern Culberson County-

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ274-102230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-102230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, then a slight chance of snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ082-102230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning, then a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ278-102230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-102230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-102230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 17 to 23. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-102230-

Chinati Mountains-

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ279-102230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-102230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ280-102230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-102230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

249 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather