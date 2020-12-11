TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020

_____

040 FPUS54 KMAF 110945

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-112215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ082-112215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ282-112215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-112215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-112215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-112215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ281-112215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-112215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-112215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-112215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 /245 AM MST Fri Dec 11 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ279-112215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ273-112215-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ276-112215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ278-112215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ275-112215-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ272-112215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ280-112215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-112215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ271-112215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MST Fri Dec 11 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph, becoming northeast 35 to

45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear with strong winds. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ270-112215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Fri Dec 11 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Strong winds

with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph, becoming northeast 40 to 50

mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

