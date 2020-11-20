TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

NMZ029-033-034-202215-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

111 AM MST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ045-046-050-051-202215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-202215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ061-062-068-202215-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ063-069-070-202215-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ059-060-067-202215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ075-202215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ082-202215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ274-202215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ273-202215-

Eastern Culberson County-

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-202215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

111 AM MST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-202215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

111 AM MST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ272-202215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-202215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ277-202215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-202215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-202215-

Chinati Mountains-

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-202215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ282-202215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ280-202215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-202215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

211 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

