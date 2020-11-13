TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

909 FPUS54 KMAF 130947

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-132230-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-132230-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-132230-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NMZ033-034-132230-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

247 AM MST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ270-132230-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

247 AM MST Fri Nov 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-132230-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

247 AM MST Fri Nov 13 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Warmer with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-132230-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ273-132230-

Eastern Culberson County-

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-132230-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ075-132230-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ082-132230-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ278-132230-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ277-132230-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ276-132230-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ275-132230-

Chinati Mountains-

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ279-132230-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ282-132230-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ280-132230-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ281-132230-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

347 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather