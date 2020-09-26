TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

479 FPUS54 KMAF 260822

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-262115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust after

midnight. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, windy and

not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-262115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, breezy and

not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-262115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, breezy and

not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-262115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

222 AM MDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Very

windy and cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to northeast 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, windy and

not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ270-262115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

222 AM MDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to northeast 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ271-262115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

222 AM MDT Sat Sep 26 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to northeast 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to

65 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 65 mph,

diminishing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ272-262115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-262115-

Eastern Culberson County-

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to north 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-262115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust after

midnight. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Windy and not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-262115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ082-262115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-262115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ277-262115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-262115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-262115-

Chinati Mountains-

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-262115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ282-262115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ280-262115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ281-262115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

322 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

