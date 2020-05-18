TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-182130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-182130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-182130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 104 to 110. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 98 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs 98 to 106. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105.

TXZ047-048-051>053-182130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-182130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs 97 to 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-068>070-182130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-182130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

TXZ059-060-067-182130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-182130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-182130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020 /245 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-182130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 99 to 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ273-182130-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ276-182130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-182130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-182130-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ272-182130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ280-182130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ277-182130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ271-182130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-182130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

