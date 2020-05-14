TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

TXZ061-062-142100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-142100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-142100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

NMZ033-034-142100-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

213 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-142100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

213 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west around 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-142100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

213 AM MDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-142100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-142100-

Eastern Culberson County-

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-142100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-142100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ082-142100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ278-142100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-142100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-142100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ275-142100-

Chinati Mountains-

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ279-142100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-142100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-142100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-142100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

313 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

