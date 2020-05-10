TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-102115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-102115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NMZ033-034-102115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

229 AM MDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ270-102115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

229 AM MDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-102115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

229 AM MDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ272-102115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ273-102115-

Eastern Culberson County-

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ274-102115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-102115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ082-102115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ278-102115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ277-102115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ276-102115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ275-102115-

Chinati Mountains-

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ279-102115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ282-102115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-102115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-102115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

329 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

