TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 25, 2020

704 FPUS54 KMAF 260716

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

NMZ029-033-034-262130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

116 AM MDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-262130-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-262130-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ061-062-068-262130-

Ector-Midland-Crane-

Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ063-069-070-262130-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-262130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot

with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ075-262130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ082-262130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ274-262130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ273-262130-

Eastern Culberson County-

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ271-262130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

116 AM MDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ270-262130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

116 AM MDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ272-262130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ278-262130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ277-262130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ276-262130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ275-262130-

Chinati Mountains-

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-262130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ282-262130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 97 to 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 106. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs 99 to 105.

TXZ280-262130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ281-262130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

216 AM CDT Sun Apr 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

