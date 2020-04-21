TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

868 FPUS54 KMAF 210816

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-212145-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ082-212145-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ282-212145-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ047-048-051>053-212145-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the

upper 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-212145-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ063-068>070-212145-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ281-212145-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-212145-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ274-212145-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-212145-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020 /216 AM MDT Tue Apr 21 2020/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ279-212145-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ273-212145-

Eastern Culberson County-

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ276-212145-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-212145-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-212145-

Chinati Mountains-

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ272-212145-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-212145-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ277-212145-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

316 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ271-212145-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

216 AM MDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 50.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-212145-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

216 AM MDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather