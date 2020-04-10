TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020

396 FPUS54 KMAF 100845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-102130-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ082-102130-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ282-102130-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-102130-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then numerous showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ075-102130-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-102130-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ281-102130-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ059-060-067-102130-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 80.

TXZ274-102130-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-102130-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-

Dawson-Andrews-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,

Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020 /245 AM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020/

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ279-102130-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ273-102130-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ276-102130-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ278-102130-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ275-102130-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ272-102130-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ280-102130-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ277-102130-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ271-102130-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, increasing to 45 to

55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ270-102130-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 40 to 45 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, increasing to 45 to

55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

