TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-312215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Chance

of rain late in the morning. Slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ082-312215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ282-312215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s in the mountains to

the lower 60s along the Rio Grande. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the

mountains to the upper 60s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. In the

mountains, southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande,

southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s in the mountains

to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72 in the mountains to the

mid 70s along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 60 to 68 in the mountains to

the lower 70s along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56

in the mountains to 58 to 64 along the Rio Grande. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 in the mountains to the mid 60s

along the Rio Grande.

TXZ047-048-051>053-312215-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of rain late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ075-312215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and

early afternoon. Chance of snow early in the afternoon, then a

slight chance of rain or snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-068>070-312215-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ281-312215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-312215-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Chance

of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ274-312215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow late in the

morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ279-312215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

31 to 37. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 56. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

TXZ273-312215-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Slight

chance of rain or snow early in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Storm total snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15

to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 56. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ276-312215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

27 to 33. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ278-312215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of rain or snow in the late

morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain or snow late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ275-312215-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in the morning

then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ272-312215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Chance of snow

or slight chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 56. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 53. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ280-312215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Increasing clouds. Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TXZ277-312215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or slight chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of light

freezing drizzle or snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

TXZ271-312215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

245 AM MST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain late in the morning. Slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ270-312215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MST Fri Jan 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

clearing. Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then a

chance of snow late in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. Storm total snow accumulation

around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 30 to

40 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 41. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow and rain

in the morning. Highs 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 44.

