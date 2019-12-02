TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-022215-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-022215-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-022215-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ033-034-022215-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

235 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-022215-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

235 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54.

TXZ271-022215-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

235 AM MST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ272-022215-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

TXZ273-022215-

Eastern Culberson County-

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ274-022215-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ075-022215-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-022215-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ278-022215-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-022215-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

TXZ276-022215-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 36 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-022215-

Chinati Mountains-

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-022215-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76.

TXZ282-022215-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s in the mountains to the

lower 70s along the Rio Grande. East winds around 10 mph in the

mountains...light and variable winds along the Rio Grande.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. In the mountains,

southwest winds after midnight. Winds northeast around 10 mph in

the evening. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the

lower 80s along the Rio Grande. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. In the

mountains, north winds after midnight. Winds west around 10 mph

in the evening. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains

to around 80 along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, north winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Along the

Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79 in the mountains to the lower

80s along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 61 to 67 in the mountains to

69 to 75 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 65 to 71 in the mountains to

72 to 78 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76 in the mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-022215-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

72.

TXZ281-022215-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

335 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

