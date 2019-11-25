TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019
339 FPUS54 KMAF 250945
ZFPMAF
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-252215-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NMZ029-033-034-TXZ045-046-050-252215-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-Gaines-
Dawson-Andrews-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, Jal,
Seminole, Lamesa, and Andrews
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019 /245 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019/
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming north
around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs 63 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ047-048-051>053-252215-
Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ278-252215-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ277-252215-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ281-282-252215-
Presidio Valley-Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Presidio, Big Bend NP, Lajitas,
and Castolon
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s in the
mountains to the mid 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 54 to
60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s in the
mountains to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. In the
mountains, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Along the Rio Grande,
northeast winds after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the mountains...east 10 to
15 mph along the Rio Grande. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s in the mountains to 70 to 78 along the Rio
Grande. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79 in the mountains
to 81 to 87 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 in the mountains to 76 to
82 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65 in the mountains to 66 to
72 along the Rio Grande.
$$
TXZ276-279-252215-
Marfa Plateau-Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Marfa, Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 37 to 43. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to
70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.
$$
TXZ275-280-252215-
Chinati Mountains-Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows 38 to 44. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ059-060-067-252215-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ075-252215-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ274-252215-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ063-068>070-252215-
Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ272-273-252215-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-Eastern Culberson County-
Including the city of Van Horn
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to
southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 80 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph
becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58
to 64. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs 64 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ082-252215-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
345 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ271-252215-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
245 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts to around
65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph increasing to
35 to 55 mph with gusts to around 75 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts to around 90 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Colder. Increasing clouds. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs 57 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ270-252215-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
245 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Very windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Strong winds. Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. West
winds 40 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph increasing to 40 to
60 mph with gusts to around 80 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 45 to
65 mph with gusts to around 90 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts to around 65 mph
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and light freezing rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
50 to 56. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Strong winds. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
