TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-142300-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-142300-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-142300-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

NMZ029-033-034-142300-

Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

1233 AM MST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ270-142300-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1233 AM MST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 59.

TXZ271-142300-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1233 AM MST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-142300-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ273-142300-

Eastern Culberson County-

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-142300-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-142300-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-142300-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-142300-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ277-142300-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-142300-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-142300-

Chinati Mountains-

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-142300-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 70 to 76.

TXZ282-142300-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s in the mountains to the

mid 60s along the Rio Grande. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the mountains...north 10 to 15 mph along the Rio

Grande.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s in the mountains to the

upper 60s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, north winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Along the

Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s in the mountains

to the lower 70s along the Rio Grande. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 in the mountains to 70 to

76 along the Rio Grande.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70 in the mountains to the mid 70s

along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to 77 to

83 along the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 68 to 76 in the mountains

to 78 to 84 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-142300-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 65 to 71.

TXZ281-142300-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

133 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

