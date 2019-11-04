TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 3, 2019
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
NMZ029-033-034-042230-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
149 AM MST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 62. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-042230-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ047-048-052-053-042230-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ063-069-070-042230-
Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-
Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,
and Big Lake
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ061-062-068-042230-
Ector-Midland-Crane-
Including the cities of Odessa, Midland, and Crane
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ059-060-067-042230-
Loving-Winkler-Ward-
Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ075-042230-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ082-042230-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ274-042230-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ273-042230-
Eastern Culberson County-
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ271-042230-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
149 AM MST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ270-042230-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
149 AM MST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.
TXZ272-042230-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ278-042230-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ277-042230-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 68. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.
TXZ276-042230-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 48 to 54. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 56. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows 52 to 58. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 39 to
45. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ275-042230-
Chinati Mountains-
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 50 to 56. Light and variable winds becoming north around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 41 to
47. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ279-042230-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows 49 to 57. Light and variable
winds becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 52 to 58. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows 53 to 59. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 76. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 39 to
47. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.
TXZ282-042230-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to
the lower 90s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest
winds around 10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s in the
mountains to around 80 along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains to the
mid 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, east winds around
10 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75 in the mountains to 77 to 83 along
the Rio Grande. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 in the mountains
to 62 to 68 along the Rio Grande.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 in the mountains to
69 to 75 along the Rio Grande.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74 in the mountains
to 76 to 82 along the Rio Grande.
TXZ280-042230-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 71. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.
TXZ281-042230-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
249 AM CST Mon Nov 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 54 to 60. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around
10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows 46 to
52. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
