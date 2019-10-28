TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-282115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs 57 to 60. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-282115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-282115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NMZ033-034-282115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

309 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ270-282115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

309 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 25 to

35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

TXZ271-282115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

309 AM MDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Patchy light freezing

drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ272-282115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-282115-

Eastern Culberson County-

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15

mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy

light freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-282115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Patchy

light freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ075-282115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ082-282115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers. Lows 49 to 55.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ278-282115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TXZ277-282115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog.

Patchy light freezing drizzle. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-282115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-282115-

Chinati Mountains-

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-282115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TXZ282-282115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains to the upper 80s

along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the mountains to the

upper 70s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. In the mountains, northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Along the Rio Grande, east winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s in the mountains

to the lower 80s along the Rio Grande. In the mountains, west

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 48 to 56 in the mountains to

59 to 65 along the Rio Grande.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 58 to 66 in the mountains to 69 to

75 along the Rio Grande.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62 in the mountains to

65 to 71 along the Rio Grande.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 in the mountains to 71 to

77 along the Rio Grande.

TXZ280-282115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TXZ281-282115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

409 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

