TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast

TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019

452 FPUS54 KMAF 110808

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-112115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-112115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-112115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NMZ033-034-112115-

Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-

Including the cities of Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal

208 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ270-112115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

208 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

$$

TXZ271-112115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

208 AM MDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Strong winds. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph decreasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

TXZ272-112115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ273-112115-

Eastern Culberson County-

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ274-112115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ075-112115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers.

Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

TXZ082-112115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ278-112115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs

around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

TXZ277-112115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-112115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-112115-

Chinati Mountains-

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-112115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 40 to 46. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 49 to 55. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

$$

TXZ282-112115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Highs around 60 in the mountains to the upper 60s along the Rio

Grande. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 60s in the mountains to the mid 70s along the Rio Grande.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 53 to 59. In the

mountains, northwest winds after midnight. Winds northeast around

10 mph in the evening. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s in the

mountains to the upper 80s along the Rio Grande. In the

mountains, west winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable. Along the Rio Grande, light and variable winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 82 in the mountains to 86 to

92 along the Rio Grande.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 82 in the mountains to 86 to 92 along

the Rio Grande.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 80 in the mountains to 84 to

90 along the Rio Grande.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 in the mountains to 87 to

93 along the Rio Grande.

$$

TXZ280-112115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light and variable winds becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

$$

TXZ281-112115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

308 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

