TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for West Texas/Southeast New Mexico
National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an
entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the
Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather
Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.
TXZ061-062-052145-
Ector-Midland-
Including the cities of Odessa and Midland
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ045-046-050-051-052145-
Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-
Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ047-048-052-053-052145-
Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-
Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,
and Colorado City
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NMZ029-033-034-052145-
Northern Lea County-Central Lea County-Southern Lea County-
Including the cities of Tatum, Hobbs, Lovington, Eunice, and Jal
239 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ270-052145-
Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-
Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP
239 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 76.
TXZ271-052145-
Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-
Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs
239 AM MDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
TXZ272-052145-
Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-
Including the city of Van Horn
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 91.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ273-052145-
Eastern Culberson County-
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ274-052145-
Reeves County Plains-
Including the city of Pecos
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ075-052145-
Pecos-
Including the city of Fort Stockton
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 97.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
TXZ082-052145-
Terrell-
Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ278-052145-
Davis Mountains Foothills-
Including the city of Alpine
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
TXZ277-052145-
Davis Mountains-
Including the city of Fort Davis
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
TXZ276-052145-
Marfa Plateau-
Including the city of Marfa
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68. East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 68.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ275-052145-
Chinati Mountains-
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ279-052145-
Central Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,
and Marathon
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows 64 to 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 95.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 92.
TXZ282-052145-
Lower Brewster County-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s in the mountains
to the upper 90s along the Rio Grande. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s in the mountains to the
upper 90s along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90 in the mountains to the upper 90s
along the Rio Grande. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93 in the mountains to 97 to 103 along
the Rio Grande.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93 in the mountains to 96 to 102 along
the Rio Grande.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92 in the mountains to 95 to 101 along
the Rio Grande.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 90 in the mountains to 94 to
100 along the Rio Grande.
TXZ280-052145-
Chisos Basin-
Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 84.
TXZ281-052145-
Presidio Valley-
Including the city of Presidio
339 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
