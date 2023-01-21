TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 209 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough bay waters expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Bay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 9 feet expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20 NM and Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather