TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

253 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM and Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship

Channel out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and

seas 7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

