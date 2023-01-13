TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

311 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

4 to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Cameron

LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

