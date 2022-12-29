TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

200 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...

Patchy to areas of mist and fog are expected over the bays,

intracoastal waterways, and nearshore coastal waters, early this

morning. Visibilities are expected to range generally from 2 to 5

nautical miles. However, visibilities at some locations may fall

to 1 nautical mile or less in fog.

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals.

Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar

and compass.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and

seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

