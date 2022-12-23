TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

255 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low

water levels expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north

winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM

CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal

water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA

out 20 NM.

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

6 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Cameron LA

to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from

Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal

waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

