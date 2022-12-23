TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 255 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 4 to 7 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out 20 NM. capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal City LA from 20 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather