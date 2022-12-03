TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

341 AM CST Sat Dec 3 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less.

* WHERE...Bays, Waterways and Near Shore Waters out to 20 NM

between Baffin Bay and Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

