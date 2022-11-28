TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 303 AM CST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less. * WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather