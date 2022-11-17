TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CST Thu Nov 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and/or increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An extension will likely be needed.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

