TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

312 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts 30 to 35 kt and seas

4 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High

Island TX from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and

seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

