TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1135 PM CST Sun Nov 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay, particularly in the vicinity of Morgan's

Point.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Webcams are showing intermittently dense

fog around Morgan's Point tonight. This is expected to continue

into the morning. Elsewhere on Galveston Bay, low stratus has

been dominant, but patchy dense fog could develop there as well

in the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather