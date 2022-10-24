TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

352 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts today.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 kts with a few gusts to gale force late

tonight and early Tuesday morning. Seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All Lower Texas Coastal Waters including the Laguna

Madre.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots

and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...San Antonio, Mesquite, and Espiritu Santo Bays,

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM,

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out

20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM

and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20

to 60 NM.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas

will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather